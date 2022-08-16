Investing in good people Advertising Feature

Here for you: From left to right Dan Boundy (Bowral branch manager), Ben Mitchell (Pottinger), and James Evins (managing director).

LandHQ has existed in its current form for three years now.



"LandHQ acquired four existing locations that had previously supported John Deere customers," managing director James Evins said.



Proudly independent and Australian owned, LandHQ is a partnership with James Evins and Arron Hutcheon of Hutcheon and Pearce who were a John Deere Dealer Of The Year with 15 dealerships throughout NSW.



Also of significance, Hutcheon and Pearce is a third generation John Deere business.

Providing advice, sales, service and parts, "we are the Dealer of Choice for John Deere supporting Sydney, South East New South Wales, Far South Coast and ACT. LandHQ is your trusted advisor for farm, yard, turf, outdoor and construction machinery and implements.

"John Deere is the leading and most innovative agriculture equipment manufacturer in the world. We sell and support tractors, gators, compact construction equipment and golf and turf equipment."

Additionally, "we are passionate about supporting our customers and their business or lifestyle."

From left to right: Sarah McCormack, Tony Peranovic and Michael Kelly, LandHQ's dedicated Bowral service advisors. Photos: Supplied

Explaining the reason for forming this partnership, James said it was "a great opportunity to further support John Deere customers further west of Hutcheon and Pearce locations. Because the market is quite different to existing H&P territory, it was important to understand customers' needs were different. That's why we created a new brand, LandHQ, to focus on agriculture, golf, and turf, and compact construction equipment, with the backing and support of one of Australia's best John Deere dealer groups."

James says that what he loves about being in this industry is "supporting our customers and driving long term partnerships. Something John Deere does well globally."

Impressively, "we were just awarded Pottinger Dealer of the Year for 2021. A great achievement for those within our company who have sold, supplied and serviced a wide range of Pottinger implements. Testament to the hard work of our team. We're proud to partner with PottingerR in providing solutions for our customers' farming needs."

When it comes to their HR policy, "we hire for attitude and train for skill. If you are passionate about the land, we may have an opportunity for you at LandHQ.

The team already consists of over 50 people, including staff in areas such as sales, parts and service, workshop and field technicians, administration, and marketing.

One thing James believes differentiates them is their "aftermarket support, ensuring our customers are never down for too long."



Another is offering "high quality of equipment and market leader in tractors up to 250hp," along with "technology support via Tecsight, a dedicated phone support team available to customers via the phone around the clock."

They also have no intention of resting on their laurels, and have a very good idea why they have been successful. "We have been very lucky in recent times and enjoyed the benefit of strong seasonal conditions and loyal support from customers. We have continued to invest in more people to support our customers.

"We are thankful for the support of our customers after previous years of drought and bushfires and recent flood events."

They also invite honest feedback.