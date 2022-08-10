Pitch a 'Gone Fishing Day' event and reel in a $2000 grant

Recreational Goulburn fishers have been encouraged to host 'Gone Fishing Day' events with grants of up to $2000 on offer.
The day aims to connect the one million fishers state-wide and reel in keen, new fishers to the hobby.
Advertisement
The series of events offer something for everyone, from workshops that teach beginners how to hook a fish to activities that help veteran freshwater anglers sharpen their skills.
The grants will be supplied by the Department of Primary Industries (DPI) and fishing clubs must be incorporated to receive funding through a funding agreement with NSW DPI.
Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman said the money could be used to purchase fishing gear, bait, food and drinks or hire equipment to assist in holding an event for 'Gone Fishing Day'.
Gone Fishing Day packages are also up for grabs for clubs that aren't incorporated.
"[The Packages] will put rods, reels, bags and giveaways into the hands of our local fishing clubs," Mrs Tuckerman said.
The Department of Primary Industries will also be hosting free community fishing events throughout NSW, to encourage everyone to wet a line.
The main events will be held in Ballina, Lake Macquarie, Batemans Bay, Sydney, Narrabri and Cowra.
NSW Minister for Agriculture, Dugald Saunders said 'Gone Fishing Day' had been brought back by popular demand.
"Every year, fishers young and old, get involved, and I'm looking forward to seeing our fishers in the Goulburn electorate turn out to make the 2022 'Gone Fishing Day' the biggest and best one yet," he said.
Application forms and grant funding guidelines are available on the DPI website.
If your fishing club wants to be involved make sure your submission is in before Tuesday, September 6.
'Gone Fishing Day' will be celebrated on Sunday, October 9 2022.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a daily email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.