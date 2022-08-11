Goulburn man to face trial over alleged sexual assault of a minor

A Goulburn man charged with the sexual assault of a minor has been committed to stand trial.
Advertisement
The 69-year old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared via audio visual link in Goulburn Local Court on Wednesday (August 10).
He was in court facing three counts of aggravated sexual assault (victim under the age of 16) and one count of aggravated sexual assault (deprive liberty), to which he had entered pleas of not guilty.
The Department of Public Prosecutions told the court that two charges had been withdrawn with the man to defend two counts of aggravated sexual assault (victim under the age of 16).
The court heard that police alleged the offences occurred in Goulburn on January 19, 2022.
Magistrate Geraldine Beattie committed the man to stand trial in Goulburn District Court with a date yet to be confirmed.
Bail remains refused.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a daily email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0447071584.
Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0447071584.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.