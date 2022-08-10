Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News
Court

Man who drove Ferrari at 204km/h outside Goulburn disqualified for two years

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
August 10 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brett Allan Sutcliffe, 41, appeared in Goulburn Local Court on Wednesday (August 10). Photo: Dominic Unwin

A Sydney property developer who was caught driving his Ferrari at 204km/h outside Goulburn has been banned from getting behind the wheel for two years.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominic Unwin

Dominic Unwin

Journalist

Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0447071584.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.