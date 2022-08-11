Goulburn inmate found with weapon made from sandwich maker sentenced

A Goulburn Correctional Centre inmate who made a weapon using part of a sandwich maker has been sentenced.
Hilad Bin Ahmad-Shah Al-Ahmadzi appeared via audio visual link in Goulburn Local Court on Wednesday (August 10) and plead guilty to a charge of possessing an offensive weapon in a place of detention.
Documents tendered to the court revealed at 11.50am on June 22, correctional services officers conducted a search of Al-Ahmadzi's cell and found a 22cm long 'jail-made' weapon consisting of a piece of metal sharpened from a sandwich maker and a handle that 'appeared' to be made from 'strips of bedsheets'.
He later made an admission when interviewed by officers.
In court his lawyer, Melissa Huseyn, argued the offending fell into the lower range as the weapon was found in Al-Ahmadzi's cell and not on his person.
However, Magistrate Geraldine Beattie disputed that claim and that keeping the weapon hidden in the cell was concerning.
"The charge is possessing the weapon, you can't say it's at the low range," she said.
"From the facts I've been handed, when officers searched the cell they found wrapped in clothing a 22cm long weapon that appeared to be made with metal part of sandwich maker. You then made an admission in relation to it.
"Looking at the seriousness, having that item secreted in your cell is a concern. It's something that is capable of inflicting harm on others.
"It is matter where there is a need of general deterrence."
Al-Ahmadzi was handed a three-month jail sentence.
Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0447071584.
