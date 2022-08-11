Brand new production company, Bladwell Productions, will stage its very first production at the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre this month.
Launching with Andrew Bovell's Things I Know to be True, the inaugural production is set to move audiences when it opens on Wednesday, August 24 for a short season of only five performances.
The production is directed by talented local performer Zachery Bladwell, who also plays the role of Mark alongside a brilliant local cast including Anthony Lewis as Bob, Michelle McAleer as Fran, Cara Robinson as Pip, James Weir as Ben and Hannah Cotton as Rosie.
"Things I Know to be True is a deeply moving piece of contemporary Australian theatre about family, identity and love," Mr Bladwell said.
The play follows the life of a typical working-class Aussie family - the Price family - over the course of one year.
Bob and Fran have loved each other for thirty years. They've brought up four kids. They've paid off the house. It should be time for them to slow down and smell the roses, but as each new season brings about unexpected change, it becomes clear that life doesn't always work out as planned.
"This play is funny and honest, but also beautifully touching," Mr Bladwell said.
"It provides a unique perspective on the struggles that the four adult Price children face to establish their identities and deal with personal crises, and the issues that plague Bob and Fran as parents and partners."
Tickets are priced between $15 and $20 per person (or $13 each for a group of 8+) to make attending this production as accessible as possible.
Tickets can be purchased from the GPAC Box Office at 163 Auburn Street, Goulburn, by phone on (02) 4823 4999 or online at www.goulburnpac.com.au.
Content warning: This production contains adult themes and coarse language, and is recommended for audiences aged 15 years and over.
