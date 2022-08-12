Restoration workers on Sts Peter and Paul's Cathedral looked to the heavens this week for the latest addition to the project.
A crane turned heads as it lifted three new masonry crosses into the sky for placement on the cathedral's roof. Workers standing on the heady heights gently guided them into place, completing another aspect of the $9 million project.
Restoration committee chair, Dr Ursula Stephens said the crosses had deteriorated and cracked and were deemed a safety hazard.
The roof has gained special attention over recent months. Heritage Roof Slating has completed placement of imported Welsh tiles, replacing worn ones that had leaked water into the cathedral.
Once a finial is in position, scaffolding can also be removed from the fleche, or smaller spire. The worn timber fleche has been replaced with western red cedar joinery, designed to withstand the elements.
Traditional Restoration Company project manager Nik De Maio said it was "a 100 per cent" roof replacement, including tiles, gutters, flashings, downpipes, finials and crosses.
"It's a lifetime of water leaks on top of and inside the cathedral," he said.
Strong Goulburn winds have played havoc on some days. A 30km/h wind on the ground could feel like 60km/h on the roof, Mr De Maio said.
By the end of the project, some 150 workers would have been onsite.
On the cathedral's eastern side, they cut through a one-metre thick wall to create a 2.1 metre high access to the crypt. This will allow heating installation and easier access to five bishops interred there.
Repointing of the unique greenstone structure is also proceeding apace. At the front, sandstone paving is being replaced and mosaic tiles will be laid inside the door.
Workers are well underway painting the interior a vanilla colour. This and the cleaning of all stained glass windows is designed to create more light. A narthex, at the church's entry is being built with a glass roof and panels for the same reason.
Dr Stephens said the window cleaning had made a huge difference. Above the altar, the stunning Hardman window has been taken away for restoration and the area boarded up.
Ten of the 14 timber-framed stations of the cross, which hung on the walls, have been restored by former Goulburn man and now internationally renowned conservator, Adam Godijn
New LED lights and large pendant lights hanging from the roof will accentuate their artistry and brighten the interior.
Dr Stephens said the development had now grown from $8.5 million to $9 million, as new challenges, such as the fleche's replacement, had arisen.
"More donations and pledges are coming in as part of a fundraising campaign and we are doing a series of events," she said.
A dinner will be held at Goulburn's Mercure restaurant on November 18 as part of this.
During a future stage, the nearby Saint Brigid's precinct redevelopment, Gunlake Quarries and Divall's have offered to build a carpark free of charge.
In the background, an application to Rome for Sts Peter and Paul's to become one of just six minor basilicas in Australia is still going through the process.
The restoration is on track for a November 30 opening. Archbishop Christopher Prowse will bless the refurbished cathedral and altar and concelebrate Mass with priests from the archdiocese. Brisbane Archbishop, Mark Coleridge, formerly the Canberra/Goulburn archbishop, will also be invited.
It will involve schools and acknowledge the various catholic orders in the cathedral's history.
"We are working to ensure it acknowledges history because it will coincide with the cathedral's 150th anniversary," Dr Stephens said.
Up to 500 people are expected to attend the Mass and celebrations afterwards.
On Thursday, at a 'tradies barbecue,' archdiocesan Vicar General, Father Tony Percy, parish priest Father Joshy Kurien and the restoration committee thanked workers for their hard toil on the project to date.
"We are deeply grateful because your work will conserve the cathedral for the next 150 years," he said.
