Goulburn residents who have been following the gold medal exploits of Ellen Ryan will soon get a chance to congratulate her in person.
A grand parade will take place on Auburn Street at 12.00pm on Friday August 26 followed by a civic reception at the Goulburn Railway Bowling Club at 12.30pm.
Ryan took home two gold medals in the women's singles and pairs bowls at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games. You can find out why her win was historic here.
The 25-year old will head down the street in style as well, seated in a 1967 Mustang Convertible.
Goulburn Mulwaree Mayor Peter Walker called on residents to get out and support her.
"Ellen's bowls resume is simply outstanding, particularly when you consider she's only 25 and still has many years left in the sport," Mr Walker said.
"To win not just gold by herself, but to partner up with her best friend and win the pairs in such exciting circumstances is fantastic. Ellen showed such a calm, cool head to claim that second gold medal, and I know all of Goulburn Mulwaree is very proud of her and what she has achieved so far.
"She is an outstanding ambassador for Goulburn Mulwaree, and I encourage everyone to come to Auburn Street at lunchtime to cheer Ellen on.
"We would also love to see as many of the schools come down to Auburn Street as possible."
Ryan told the Post she couldn't wait to celebrate with locals.
"The Goulburn community has truly been amazing, I can't thank everyone enough for all their support," she said.
"I can't wait to celebrate with you all and share all my amazing memories."
Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0447071584.
