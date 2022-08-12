Tales of ghosts, bushrangers and the most bizarre murders are scattered through Goulburn's storied history.
It's one that includes its fair share of justice, indeed many know of it thanks to the high security area of the Goulburn Correctional Centre.
The jail originally opened in 1884, a year before work began on the city's fourth court house. That's the magnificent Victorian sandstone building you see today next to Belmore Park.
We delved into the archives to find a bit more about some of the more notorious criminals who met their end in Goulburn.
Member of the notorious 'Bathurst Mob', Thomas Whitton's bushranging career ceased to be via the end of a rope on March 19, 1840.
After arriving as a fresh-faced 18 year old convict in 1831, Whitton turned to crime and fled his posting at a property near Bathurst a year later.
Soon enough he made it to the Southern Tablelands, robbing settlers, holding up businesses and burning a homestead near present-day Crookwell.
His gang was even responsible for the murder of John Kennedy Hume, brother of the famous explorer Hamilton.
He was finally captured on January 24, 1840 and hanged at the back of the jail, which most likely was located where the modern court house stands.
Perhaps the most interesting 19th century criminal Goulburn ever saw, Mary Ann Brownlow was hanged for the murder of her husband George on October 11, 1855.
Reportedly a cheating, lying and generally poor excuse for a man, Mary's case resonated with the Goulburn community as they petitioned for a reprieve. She also happened to be pregnant while being held in the jail.
Her sorry tale inspired a play by David Cole and the late John Spicer called 'The Ballad of Mary Ann Brownlow' and this is where it gets a bit unsettling.
As reported by the Post a decade ago, when the play was performed in the court house the audience complained of being 'touched on the shoulder or that their hair had been flipped by an unseen hand.'
Is it possible the ghost of Mary still resides among us?
A bizarre case. John Sleigh was executed at modern-day Goulburn jail on December 5, 1900 for the murder of Frank Curran near Bombala.
"Also the Governor of the Gaol threatened to gag me and put me in the dark cell. I complain of that treatment, but that is all I have to say on that point."- John Sleigh as quoted in the Goulburn Evening Penny Post, Page 4, Thursday December 6 1900
What's curious is that there is no apparent motive. Curran was working in a a paddock when Sleigh approached and shot him before attempting to burn the body.
No proper explanation was given although before his execution Sleigh fired off a parting shot as his treatment in the jail, as meticulously reported by this publication at the time (see above).
Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0447071584.
