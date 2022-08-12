Who said learning can't be fun?
Goulburn High School students had a ball during Education Week on August 1-5.
Students enjoyed lots of great activities throughout the week in classes across all subjects.
The theme for this year was "Creating Futures - Education Changes Lives".
The staff were also recognised during the week.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
