Hold on to your horses because the 2022/23 Goulburn Harness Racing season is about to begin.
To prepare for the season which starts on Monday, August 22, Goulburn Harness Racing Club secretary/treasurer Mark Croatto said work was recently done on the track to bring it back to its original shape.
"There has been three weeks of works, valued in excess of $60,000, performed by Divalls Earthmoving and Bulk Haulage to restore the track's racing surface," Croatto said.
"We received funding from Harness Racing NSW which paid for half of the costs and we paid for the rest.
After a number of years drought and then three floods since 2020, erosion had removed, on average, about 50mm of track surface.
"Down the back straight was the worst because flood waters came through under the Colourbond fencing," he said.
The work was mainly done to improve the welfare of the horses.
The only difference to this season is the fact the feature carnivals will occur in April instead of January.
The Hewitt Memorial race day will be on April 23 while the Goulburn Cup Carnival of Cups race day will be on April 30.
For more information, email croatto18@bigpond.com.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
