Tarago Public School officially opens brand new playground

Recess and lunch at Tarago Public School have just become a lot more exciting after the official opening of a brand new playground.
The need for a new playground was brought up in a P&C Meeting in 2019 and it was a community effort that has resulted in its final construction.
Key community members including Veolia Mulwaree Trust chairman Justin Houghton, Goulburn Mulwaree Council mayor Peter Walker and general manager Aaron Johansson attended the opening held on Tuesday, August 9.
Members of the Tarago community were also invited to the official opening.
Students from Tarago Public School gave a small presentation and all attendees enjoyed a short video of thanks and appreciation.
The school playground now has a rainbow seat, snakes and ladders ground mural, hopscotch and equipment to spin, swing, climb and slide on.
Students can also play a variety of sports including skipping, basketball, handball and tennis.
After the ribbon cutting all in attendance had a wonderful afternoon tea.
The students are now enjoying all that the new playground equipment has to offer and it has been described as a "fantastic" asset to the school.
