Hidrive will soon see a $1.6million upgrade to its Goulburn manufacturing facility aiming to scale up the business and drive employment.
The upgrades will include a multi-booth flow-through paint finishing line and other advanced manufacturing equipment.
The Hidrive Group is a private company which manufactures service bodies for a variety of trade vehicles
The Goulburn upgrades have been awarded $820,000 from the second round of the NSW government's $40 million Regional Job Creation Fund.
Hidrive's CEO, Stan Eagle, said the investment would help the business meet existing and future demand.
"It is always rewarding to add new talent to our amazing team who continue to achieve extraordinary results, and in turn make a positive contribution to Goulburn," Mr Eagle said.
"The new paint finishing line and associated machinery will substantially increase production efficiencies which will result in additional employees in the paint finishing line.
"Additionally, it provides both trades-based and professional career opportunities throughout other areas within the Goulburn facility including manufacturing operations, assembly operations, engineering, and administration."
Visiting the site, Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman said the NSW government was committed to assisting regional businesses such as Hidrive to expand their operations.
"The Regional Job Creation Fund continues to attract new investment from businesses and enables economic recovery across agriculture and manufacturing industries," Mrs Tuckerman said.
"The projects to be delivered under round two are prime examples of what the Regional Job Creation Fund was designed to deliver, and I'm thrilled to support these companies in expanding operations and creating new jobs that will support economic growth in our regions."
