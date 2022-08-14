10 reasons you should be walking your dog everyday

It keeps your dog healthy and limber: daily exercise keeps joints limber and strengthens the muscles supporting those joints.

Fitness: dogs that are walked daily stay lean and trim.

Weight management: studies have proven that dogs that are walked regularly are less likely to be overweight, and eliminating obesity truly extends their life.

Helps reduce undesirable behaviours, such as barking, licking, chewing, digging, and other anxiety-related and attention-seeking behaviours.

Promotes physical health: in addition to keeping your dog fit, daily exercise/walking provides exposure to fresh air and Vitamin D from the sunshine. For puppies, Vitamin D is used for proper bone development and growth. Sunshine also speeds up healing and kills bacteria and fungi.

Promotes emotional and good mental health - for both your dog and you!

Helps boost your dog's confidence: a daily walking routine helps to provide structure and stability to your dog's life, which helps boost confidence.

Provides mental exercise: physical activity is an essential source of mental stimulation, which in turn helps prevent boredom and frustration.

Helps with socialisation: dogs need to be exposed to all kinds of things in order to be well adjusted to new situations and environments. Daily walks and exercise provide a great opportunity for you and your dog to meet new dogs, new people and see new things.