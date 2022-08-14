10 reasons you should be walking your dog everyday

Goulburn dog owners are being urged to grab that lead, put it on their pups and take their dogs for a walk each day.
Dogs Australia President Hugh Gent said walking was vital to keep dogs physically and mentally healthy.
"During the pandemic many people purchased puppies and now that people are back at work and school, a lot of dogs are being left at home alone and are missing out on the exercise and interaction they had previously," Mr Gent said.
"Separation anxiety has become a major issue. It must be remembered that dogs are not just cuddly toys, they have their own needs, which dog owners need to take into account.
"Sadly, some dog owners rarely, if ever, take their dogs for a walk, assuming the dog will be happy just spending time in their yard."
Mr Gent said most dogs need at least 1-2 walks a day but recommended to check with your vet to be sure.
"A rule of thumb is that they should be exercised for between 30 and 45 minutes daily. Of course, senior dogs won't need as much but it's still important to give them gentle daily exercise to keep their joints moving and keep them happy," he said.
Dogs that don't get enough exercise may end up with a build-up of energy which they don't know how to release. This can bring on bad behaviour such as excessive barking, jumping, destructive chewing or even biting.
10 reasons why your dog needs to be walked daily according to Dogs Australia:
"In Germany, dog owners are required by law to exercise their dog twice a day for a total of at least an hour and while it's more likely to be enforced for kennels rather than private individuals, it's certainly brought the topic to the fore," Mr Gent said.
"I understand some people aren't able to always take their dogs for walks, which is why professional dog walkers can be a great option."
