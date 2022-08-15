The Sydney Comedy Festival Showcase Tour will be tearing up the freeways of Australia to bring the best of this year's festival to Goulburn. Expertly curated and lovingly presented, the showcase will feature some of the festival's hottest acts live on stage for an incredible two hours of hard-hitting laughter. Boasting a line-up of veteran favourites and some of the freshest emerging talents, this jam-packed night of pure entertainment will leave you sore from belly laughs. The showcase will be held at Goulburn Workers Club on Friday, August 19 from 7.30pm to 9.30pm. Tickets can be purchased through Goulburn Workers.

