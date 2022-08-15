Whether you need a laugh or feel like browsing some markets, there is a lot to do in Goulburn this week.
The Sydney Comedy Festival Showcase Tour will be tearing up the freeways of Australia to bring the best of this year's festival to Goulburn. Expertly curated and lovingly presented, the showcase will feature some of the festival's hottest acts live on stage for an incredible two hours of hard-hitting laughter. Boasting a line-up of veteran favourites and some of the freshest emerging talents, this jam-packed night of pure entertainment will leave you sore from belly laughs. The showcase will be held at Goulburn Workers Club on Friday, August 19 from 7.30pm to 9.30pm. Tickets can be purchased through Goulburn Workers.
It's a busy week at GPAC. On Wednesday, August 17 catch the Italian Tenors, three of Europe's most successful operatic tenors who have become a worldwide pop-opera phenomenon. Then on Friday, August 19 Barbaroi is coming to town. Barbaroi is a blend of high-octane contemporary circus and exciting physical theatre. It combines daring acrobatics, aerials and phenomenal circus acts set against a pumping soundtrack complemented by finely tuned lighting and special effects. Finally, on Saturday, August 20 Anh Do will pass through Goulburn to perform his bestselling book 'The Happiest Refugee' live. Anh's stage show takes the book a step further, combining stand-up comedy with real-life stories, photos and filmed pieces to retell his amazing story. Tickets to all three shows can be purchased through GPAC.
Using a simple intuitive interface, kids will learn to program a 'Beebot' to move forward, turn, stop, flash lights and make sounds at the Beebots Robotics Workshop to be held at Goulburn Mulwaree Library. Students will work in pairs or threes as they are guided through a series of challenge mats and obstacles. This engaging workshop offers students a chance to learn real-time programming in a fun atmosphere. Additionally, it's great for children to learn about coordinates and sequential reasoning. The workshop is designed for ages 5-7 and parents are required to stay. It will be held on Saturday, August 20 at 11.30am and bookings can be made through Goulburn Mulwaree Library.
The Windellama country market has lots of regular, and new, stallholders with a growing range of locally sourced and produced food, plants, art, crafts, tools, clothing, jewellery and bric-a-brac. Go for a drive in the beautiful countryside and stop in for the homemade cakes, pies and a cappuccino. The markets will take place on Sunday, August 21 at Windellama Hall from 9am-1pm.
Young budding football players will have the chance to compete against other regional clubs this weekend at the Cookbundoon Sporting Complex. Teams will play games across the day with approximately 55+ teams and more than 650 kids from all over NSW travelling to Goulburn. Players can use the day to show their skills for representative honours. The Football NSW Regional Skills Acquisition Program Gala Day will be held on Sunday, August 21 from 8.30am.
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News.
