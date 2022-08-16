Recreation Area users are still absorbing what a new greyhound track will mean for them following last week's announcement.
Goulburn AP&H Society president, Jacki Waugh, and Goulburn Harness Racing secretary/treasurer Mark Croatto are both awaiting finer detail on plans for an upgraded oval track and a new 325 metre straight track in front of the Grace Millsom Centre
Both said they were not advised of Friday's state government announcement of $6 million in funding for the work at the Braidwood Road Recreation Area. However they were aware of broad plans for the improvements, which had been discussed at Recreation Area committee meetings for the past four to five years.
Hospitality and racing minister, Kevin Andrews visited Goulburn to announce the funding, while Greyhound NSW officials provided more details about the work, including the straight track's proposed location.
"It was a bit of a shock that it happened on Friday. We weren't told," Mrs Waugh said.
"Until we see the plan, it's a bit hard to know how to react...The initial proposal was to move the harness track back so we (the Show Society) still had access and could run the wood chop event and Convoy for Kids could be held. It seems that has been removed."
The upgrade was raised at a Recreation Area users committee meeting almost two weeks ago. However Mrs Waugh said members were told that more wouldn't be known until later in the year.
She told The Post that neither the council nor Goulburn Greyhounds had contacted her and she hoped consultation would occur.
However, Goulburn Greyhound president, Pat Day said he wasn't aware of the media announcement until Saturday, August 6, after the Recreation Area meeting. He told The Post there was no reason for him not to inform them if he had the opportunity and rejected suggestions there hadn't been consultation
"It's been a four-year process with extensive consultation in regard to different options," he said.
"More than $500,000 has been spent on studies and consultation by (consultants) Cardno, which Greyhound Racing NSW employed. We have to be mindful of other users because it is on a floodplain and they all have different space requirements."
Moreover, Greyhound Racing NSW had previously advised that greater consultation would occur closer to the construction stage.
Mr Day expected the upgrade would open the door for more events, including for the Show, night food markets and harness racing, due to the lighting installation. This will allow night-time greyhound racing as well. He believed a solution had been found for the Show's wood chop event.
He also stressed that a development application was yet to be lodged.
"That will be open for public comment and we can work through any issues people have," Mr Day said.
"...Harness may be concerned about training times but that can be thrashed out in meetings."
Mr Day said currently, harness racing trainers had to clear the track by about 10am to allow greyhound race meetings. But in summer, they could use it for longer, as greyhounds would race at night to avoid hot conditions.
"All of these things (the improvements) are centred around welfare," Mr Day said.
"It was part of the (Greyhound Racing strategy) to have a straight track."
The eight-metre wide straight track is proposed to be built between the Grace Millsom Centre and the harness track, some 1.5m from its boundary. It would run from south to north.
Mr Day said this avoided the need to shift the harness track, as originally proposed.
Concrete steps at the front of the Grace Millsom Centre would need to be removed to accommodate the straight track. However they are proposed to be relocated to both sides of the building. The club wants to get rid of the open veranda and push the glassed in viewing area outward to increase the Grace Millsom Centre's floor space.
"That was the wish of all Recreation Area users," Mr Day said.
"We find that the verandah is under-utilised. If it is enclosed, it's more usable for Goulburn people."
He acknowledged that the straight track was on a flood prone area but said underground drainage and engineering would drain water away.
At the same time, the bends on the oval track will be widened, allowing dogs to round them more smoothly.
Mayor Peter Walker said extensive consultation had already occurred with Recreation Area users about various options.
"We are more than happy to receive a development application, which will go through the process like every other DA," he said.
"Because it is a multi-user facility, everyone has the opportunity to have their say.
"It's great news for Goulburn because if it's approved it will make us only the second TAB greyhound racing straight track in NSW, giving us the opportunity to attract more people."
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
