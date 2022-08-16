Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Goulburn pays tribute to Laszlo Strasser, a man with a musician's soul

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated August 16 2022 - 5:47am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The late Laszlo Strasser was known for his love of music and a strong sense of social justice. He's pictured here in 2012 when he stood for Goulburn Mulwaree Council. Photo: Louise Thrower.

His family's escape from Hungary at the start of World War Two and the new life he forged was never lost on Laszlo Strasser.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.