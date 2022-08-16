His family's escape from Hungary at the start of World War Two and the new life he forged was never lost on Laszlo Strasser.
The Goulburn man, then in his seventies, believed he'd acquired "a degree of wisdom," borne from his life experience.
His family had escaped "Nazi terror" in Hungary in 1939 when Laszlo was just eight and moved to Australia. Later, he returned to Hungary "only to experience a Stalinist style terror and the uprising that results from oppression."
"This experience has strengthened my passionate desire for a working democracy and my belief that to support democracy we must do more than just vote, but to become actively involved in aspects of government, whether local, state for federal," he told The Post in 2008.
"With a humble musician's heart," he stood for Goulburn Mulwaree Council in 2008 and 2012, the latter as a member of a Labor ticket.
Mr Strasser died on August 6, aged ninety-one.
Goulburn Labor Party branch president, Jason Shepherd, said Mr Strasser was very much driven by his experience.
"Laszlo was always willing to turn up and do his part," he said.
"He formed the kinder side of Labor and supported a lot of social reforms like looking after the homeless and the unemployed. He was always willing to teach people and tell a story."
He had plenty to tell. Some of his family had been sent to prison camps during the war and were murdered, good friend, Lorraine Ryan said.
His parents brought Laszlo and his sister, Susan, to safety in Melbourne. His father, Josef, continued his work as a civil engineer, thanks to a professional sponsorship. His mother, Laura (Meller) had been one of Hungary's first paediatricians.
The family changed their name to 'Strait' after their arrival in Australia, believing it sounded less 'Germanic.'
Soon the family moved to Sydney, where Laszlo attended Darlinghurst Primary School and later, Randwick Boys Junior High and Sydney Boys High School.
He worked as an apprentice draftsman and a tram conductor, raising money for music lessons. Music was a big part of family life, courtesy of his violinist father.
After learning cello, Laszlo tried unsuccessfully to join the Sydney Symphony Orchestra (SSO). But soon he was accepted into the Queensland Symphony Orchestra and while there, met and married his enduring love and accomplished musician, Pauline Roberts.
In 1964, they returned to Sydney with two-year-old daughter, Vicki, in tow. For a time, he taught music for the NSW Education Department before successfully auditioning for the SSO as a cellist. There he stayed for 17 years.
The couple lived in several towns towns and cities, including Newcastle, Bundanoon and Canberra before moving to Goulburn, where Pauline's sister lived, in the early 2000s. Laszlo and Pauline, a pianist and oboe player, had been offered teaching positions at the Goulburn Conservatorium of Music. Here, they reverted to the Strasser surname.
Ms Ryan said the couple shared their love of music freely and Mr Strasser continued to play in string quartets and give private tuition into his elder years. He also taught music appreciation at Goulburn's U3A.
Mr Strasser joined the Labor branch after moving to Goulburn.
"He was always very politically minded and enjoyed politics...He had a strong sense of social justice," Ms Ryan said.
He unsuccessfully stood for Goulburn Mulwaree Council twice and helped out on Labor campaigns, including at the 2021 council election in which a Labor ticket ran.
When Pauline was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease, he lovingly cared for her at home for as long as possible. After she moved into care at the Masonic Lodge, Laszlo visited his wife daily until her passing in 2016.
More recently, Mr Strasser had suffered ill-health and spent three weeks in Goulburn Base Hospital. He died at Crookwell Hospital on August 6.
Ms Ryan remembers her friend as a prolific reader who had a friendly word for everyone.
"He was a lovely, kind and generous person, an old-fashioned gentleman who treated everyone with respect," she said.
Daughter, Vicki Miskolczy, has followed in her parents' footsteps. After studying music at the University of California, she played viola for the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra and rose to become associate principal. She has also played for movies and television in Hollywood for the past 33 years.
She described her mother as a wonderful music teacher and her father as a man who played cello with taste and refinement. He was also an "intellectual" who read philosophy and the classics.
"He was a very warm and caring man who cared about society as a whole, especially 'the little guy.'" He wanted everyone to have a fair go," she said.
"He was a human with great compassion and love towards his fellow man."
Mr Strasser is survived by daughter Vicki Miskolczy, son-in-law David Wailes, and his 94-year-old sister, Susan, of Sydney.
A private cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held on a date to be announced.
