There will be fewer trains running on the Southern Highlands Line (SHL) on Wednesday (August 17) due to industrial action.
Trains between Moss Vale and Campbelltown will be affected in both directions
Transport NSW announced on August 15 that there would be fewer services, longer commute times and changes to stopping patterns across Sydney and intercity trains.
The statement said that morning and evening peak services could be impacted.
The Rail, Tram and Bus Union is escalating industrial action this month.
At the time of publication, Transport NSW's trip planner shows buses will be in operation from Moss Vale Station from 6.37am to 15.15pm.
There will be buses departing from the Moss Vale, Burradoo, Bowral, Mittagong, and Yerrinbool to Campbelltown.
Commuters are advised to use alternative methods of transport when they can and plan ahead.
The Transport NSW statement said disruptions would occur between 6am and 10pm.
More information can be found through transportnsw.info or the TripView Lite app.
People must tap on and off correctly at the Opal terminals.
