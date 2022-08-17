After 111 years Australia's oldest motorcycle club will officially open its first home track in Goulburn this month.
The Goulburn Motor Cycle Club is gearing up to celebrate the opening of High View MX, its new motor cross facility which has been decades in the making.
High View MX will be officially opened by Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman on Friday, August 19.
GMCC president Richard Toparis said the construction was made possible through a grant of more than $490,000 from the NSW government's Stronger Country Communities Fund, as well as funding from Motorcycling NSW and the Veolia Mulwaree Trust.
"I think most importantly High View MX has been a true community effort with more than 60 local businesses contributing, and in many instances generously donating their time and materials, to see this project through to completion," Mr Toparis said.
"Businesses such as Divalls Earthmoving which provided machinery and staff time to support the massive amount of earthworks, right down to small local tradespeople, have really come together to get the facility to this point."
Located in North Goulburn overlooking the Hume Highway near the entrance to the city, High View MX marks a significant milestone in the club's history and a proud day for its volunteer committee.
Goulburn Motor Cycle Club was founded in 1911 and is the oldest club in Australia. The town has a long history of motor cycling milestone achievements, including hosting Australia's first Motorcycle Grand Prix in 1924.
Events throughout the club's 111 years have been held on leased or loaned properties, however from now on the club will be able to use its own tracks.
The new complex includes both senior and junior motorcross tracks, a new clubhouse and various amenities.
Battling challenges including a decade spent finding a suitable site, several years in the Land and Environment Court, sourcing and raising funding, two years of COVID-19 lockdown and more recently wet weather delays during its construction, Mr Toparis said the opening ceremony would be a momentous occasion in the Club's long and proud history.
"Goulburn Motor Cycle Club is fortunate to have some of the most determined and hardworking members any local sporting group could hope for, and without their commitment, which has literally amounted to thousands of volunteer hours, High View MX would never have been achieved," Mr Toparis said.
"Goulburn is a proud sport-loving city and this will be another asset for our community, will bring new visitors to Goulburn and provide a safe, supervised venue for our young people and families to participate in this exciting sport."
High View MX is available to the general public for recreational riding to provide a safe controlled outdoor recreational area for all abilities.
