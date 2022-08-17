A Goulburn man charged with importing a commercial quantity of drugs has had his case adjourned.
Ryan Harvison, 31, was not required to appear in Goulburn Local Court on Wednesday to face one charge of importing a commercial quantity of cocaine on June 22, 2022. On that date, police also charged him with supplying 1080 grams of methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), and knowingly deal in the proceeds of crime.
Harvison was previously refused bail and was not required to appear via audio-visual link from prison on Wednesday.
Speaking on behalf of Harvison's legal representative, solicitor John Dougall, told the court there was a fresh charge of importing a marketable quantity of border controlled drug.
Harvison has not yet entered a plea.
Mr Dougall requested a four-week adjournment, explaining that he had not yet received a Department of Public Prosecutions brief of evidence, despite being advised it had been posted on Monday, August 15.
Magistrate Geraldine Beattie said she had previously given instructions that the brief of evidence be served by Wednesday, August 17.
"I know less about this than you two," she said to Mr Dougall and the DPP representative.
The DPP representative said the brief had ben posted and was "imminent."
She adjourned the matter to September 7 in the same court.
