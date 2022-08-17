Get ready everyone, Book Week is nearly upon us, which means it's time to start thinking of costumes!
August 20 to 26 will see Book Week return with the theme 'Dreaming with eyes open'.
With Book Week comes the fun of dressing up as your favourite book characters, but sometimes it can be difficult to decide which costume to wear.
Here are some ideas for possible costumes for the upcoming Book Week.
With a theme focusing on dreaming, why not honour Australia's indigenous history by going as an animal from a dream time story?
From cockatoos to kangaroos, there is a lot of room to have fun with these costumes, honouring the Aboriginal people who came before by dressing up as animals from their dreamtime stories.
Costumes would be easy to make too. Pick up a cheap bag of feathers from your local arts and crafts store, stick them to an old shirt and ta da! You're now a bird.
What is something kids dream about the most? How cool it would be to be a superhero.
Iron-man, Superman, Spider-man, Wonder Woman - stop dreaming about being a superhero and become one for a week.
Kids often wonder and dream about what they want to be when they grow up.
A doctor? A chef? A police officer? A journalist perhaps... There are plenty of books about different professions kids are interested in, so why not dress up like it for the week?
There's nothing quite like dressing up as someone from our past.
Pirates to cavemen and women, to kings and queens, there is a lot of history to choose from, so stop dreaming about the past, and dress up like it for some fun.
(Note: I am going to attempt to do this section in rhyming... let's see how I go)
Dr. Seuss is known for his dreamy work, so dress up like his characters, go on, go berserk!
From Cats in Hats to small men on flowers, there's so much you can do, oh so much power!
The man dreamt up characters, yes he was so sleek, so honour the great mind this year at Book Week.
There has been lots of eyes on all things space this year, with new images coming from NASA, why not dress up and get with the trend.
There is a lot you can do with space, from dressing up as an astronaut, or even an alien! And there are, of course, plenty of informative books about space to go along with the costume.
We often find ourselves dreaming about what dinosaurs were really like when they ruled the land.
There is lots to choose from as well from the dinosaur kingdom, and a lot of room for some creativity.
Why not make some spikes out of that cardboard you have sitting around, or make some sharp teeth out of bits of paper?
Dragons? Princess? Knights? The list goes on and on.
So much to do with fantasy and so many books to go alongside.
Why not turn that old bike helmet into a knight helmet, or that old dress in the costume basket into a princess dress with some glitter?
Let's not forget about the teachers and parents, you have to dress up too!
For teachers, why not dress up as Miss Trunchbull from Roald Dahl's 'Matilda', or shove a pillow down your shirt, paint yourself yellow and become Homer Simpson.
Parents too, there are lot's of things around your house that can make an awesome costume.
Dad's, grab that big hammer laying around, tie a red cape to your back and become Thor, there is so much you can do with the every day items in your homes.
When I was 8, I wrote a book called 'Undies-Man' (yes, Captain Underpants did exist but I was young and didn't understand copyright laws).
When Book Week came around, I decided to dress up as my character and bring in my book.
I walked around school with a pair on undies on my face. I looked awesome.
So why not write your own book? Dream up something like the theme is all about. Write up your own story, your own characters and bring them to life like I did all those years ago.
There is nothing more 'dream' related, than dreaming up your very own creation.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register who loves writing about the community, politics and business. Have a story? Let me know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text me on 0460 297 987
