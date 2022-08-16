Add a bit of yellow in your life and donate this Daffodil Day

This year marks thirty-six years of Daffodil Day, with all funds raised supporting vital cancer research.
Aussies are urged to give to the Daffodil Day Appeal to help continue fund live saving research.
The Daffodil Day Appeal will take place throughout August, culminating in Daffodil Day on Thursday August 25, 2022.
With one in two Australians diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime, Cancer Council community relations coordinator Hannah Moore urged the community to give this Daffodil Day Appeal to fund the country's best and brightest cancer researchers.
"The daffodil is the international symbol of hope for everyone impacted by cancer," she said.
"Cancer takes so much from all of us, which is why this year, we're calling on Australians to give hope to those impacted by cancer by funding vital cancer research that is saving lives every day.
"Every person who donates, holds a fundraiser or buys daffodils this August will be helping us to continue investing in life-saving cancer research programs, giving hope for better treatments and early detection and ultimately, giving us hope for a cancer free future."
Cancer Council and it's research partners invested more than $290 million in world class cancer research from 2016 to 2020, making the organisation the largest independent funder of cancer research in the country. Cancer Council NSW has invested more than $86 million to world class cancer research from 2016 to 2020.
Thanks to investment in cancer research, amazing advances have been made in cancer prevention, screening, early detection and treatment - helping to increase survival rates from 51 per cent in the late 1980's to around 70 per cent.
This year you can support Cancer Council's Daffodil Day Appeal in the following ways:
For more information about the Daffodil Day Appeal and how to get involved visit www.daffodilday.com.au
