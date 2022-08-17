The secret is out on Aussie underwear habits

This is branded content for DailyJocks.



A rather risqué new study has revealed that Victorians purchase nearly half of all jockstraps in Australia.

The eyebrow-raising data, collected by underwear and lifestyle brand DailyJocks over a three-year period, found that customers from Victoria make up 45 per cent of all of the company's jockstrap purchases.

Given that jockstraps are almost synonymous with the LGBTQIA+ community and Sydney is considered the queer capital of Australia, it's fair to say it's surprising that New South Wales didn't take the crown.

However, DailyJocks' survey, which features an interactive map comparing each state, found that briefs are the underwear of choice for NSW customers.

It seems New South Welshmen certainly aren't alone in their preference for briefs since customers in four out of seven states and territories purchase them more than any other style. The only other outliers of the study were South Australians and Western Australians, who both buy trunks the most frequently.

But what is the best type of underwear for men to wear anyway? According to urologist Dr Richard Jadick, it all depends on which is least likely to cause harm to your bits.

"I tell all of my patients with testicular pain that they need to wear supportive underwear to prevent the testicles from moving around too much," Jadick told Piedmont Healthcare.

"And I tell patients who are infertile or having fertility problems that they should wear loose underwear [like boxers]. Let your scrotum do the work."

Jadick continued on to weigh in on the age-old boxers versus briefs debate, saying: "Boxers are great when you're trying to conceive and when you are trying to let your scrotum do what it's supposed to do, which is to pull the testicles close, but then let them descend so they are at the right temperature."

Meanwhile, he said that the benefits of briefs include that "the testicles aren't swinging in the breeze, and they are supported so you don't pull the cremaster muscle."

"The cremaster muscle lowers and raises the testicles in order to control their temperature."

He went on to add that briefs are the best underwear to exercise in, as "wearing boxers is going to allow your testicles to swing."

"And if they swing, they are going to hit the side of your leg, which can lead to more injury and trauma. So support is best."

Despite Jadick's claims, fellow urologist Dr Philip Werthman told Thrillist that wearing boxers "makes absolutely no difference in fertility."

"It boils down to this: do whatever's comfortable... there's no difference," Werthman said.

"People waste their time talking about an old wives' tale that has nothing to do with science, instead of things that actually matter."

But each state's preferred type of 'reg grundies' wasn't the only thing uncovered by DailyJocks' study, as they also found that Tasmanians purchase new underwear the most frequently at every 50 days.

South Australians buy new undies the second most often at every 65 days, followed by Queensland, Victoria and New South Wales at every 80, 90 and 92 days, respectively.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Western Australians only purchase underwear from DailyJocks every 106 days, while Territorians buy new undies the least often at 131 days. Both states are trailing behind the national average, which sits at every 86 days.

Despite WA and the NT threatening to bring down the country's average, Australia is second only to Italy when it comes to making new purchases.