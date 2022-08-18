Zac Bladwell wants every young person in Goulburn to have the experience of seeing a live theatre show.
A Drama and English teacher, Zac has started up his own production company, Bladwell Productions, intending to make theatre even more accessible in Goulburn.
"There's nothing better than going to a theatre and seeing a live show but that's not always possible for everyone," he said.
"It's hard out there financially so if I can put on a show for 15 bucks that's sort of my goal."
Zac is also excited about the opportunity to take his drama students to live shows locally.
"A lot of the shows that I've taken the kids to this year, it's the first time they've ever stepped foot in a theatre, so if I can help to do that by making theatre accessible then that's what I'll do."
Zac's passion for theatre and dance began when he was just six years old.
"I had just seen the Goulburn Musical Society's production of Annie and I was obsessed," he said.
Performing 'Tomorrow' from on top of his mailbox to his neighbours, it was obvious Zac needed to get up on stage.
The following year Zac performed as a munchkin in the society's production of 'The Wizard of Oz' leading him into the world of dance and theatre.
While Zac took a brief hiatus from performing in his teenage years, after spending a couple of years studying a degree in teaching he was itching to dance again.
He studied at the performing arts school Brent Street in Sydney before returning to Goulburn to finish his teaching degree in Canberra.
Upon returning, Zac brought his love of dance and theatre with him, manifested as Bladwell Productions.
While Zac is also involved in a Wollongong-based company called So Popera Productions, as a full-time teacher at Trinity Catholic College his focus is now on Goulburn.
In particular, Zac wants to respond to what he has described as a gap in local theatre by focusing on Australian contemporary theatre.
"As soon as I got my Ps, I was travelling to Sydney every weekend to see a different show at Belvoir St Theatre or Griffin or Hayes," he said.
"I've seen a lot of theatre and I know what I like and what I don't, and I just love Australian contemporary theatre, so that's what we're aiming to produce."
Bladwell Productions will launch its first play, 'Things I Know to be True', on Wednesday, August 24 at the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre.
At just 25 years old, Zac said starting up a new theatre production company hadn't come without challenges.
"Heading into production week as a producer, director and actor, I've definitely realised that I've bitten off more than I can chew but it's been fun and I've discovered a lot about myself," he said.
"It has been very hectic the past two to three months but I just surround myself with good people.
"The cast that I've got for my current show they're all just incredible and they are more than willing to help me out when I need it, which has been a lifesaver."
Bladwell Productions is also currently planning its second performance for June next year.
Currently the company is completely self-funded but Zac said he hoped to potentially gain some sponsorship for future productions.
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628
