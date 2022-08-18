Fred Cooper was jokingly known as "the Lord of the Lawnmower."
His penchant for mowing straight lines and attention to detail was legendary in life and at the Goulburn District Racing Club (GDRC) in which he was involved for more than 30 years.
CEO Robyn Fife mused that Mr Cooper had mowed the track enough times to get him to Perth and back but it was symptomatic of his immense contribution, including 22 years as president.
"Fred has been such an integral part of our club for a long time, both at the old and new racetracks," Ms Fife said.
"His leadership and 'can do' attitude were contributions that have been invaluable to our club's development over the years."
Mr Cooper died age 90 on Monday, August 15, following illness.
Son, Scott, said his father devoted thousands of volunteer hours to his Racing Club role.
"He took the track conditions very seriously and would take it personally if something went wrong," he said.
"...With (former secretary) Greg Wilson they grew the Goulburn Cup and Ladies Day meetings and he was so proud that it was known as one of the best tracks outside the metropolitan area. He also worked hard to attract trainers to Goulburn and have the facilities there for them."
On race days, Ms Fife said he made a habit of making people feel welcome and remembering the small things that mattered to others. In more recent years he was often found "perched in the judges' box giving officials and broadcasters a bit of friendly needle and generally stirring the pot!"
Mr Cooper might never have become involved but for his friendship with the club's former secretary, Barry Cranston. Mr Cooper had retired by the early 1990s and at Mr Cranston's urging, began volunteering his time before joining the Race Club committee.
He was president in 1999 when the track shifted from the Recreation Area to Taralga Road and embarked on a long era of growth.
Wife, Jill, was often by his side. Good friends, the late Allan 'Jockey' Rudd and wife, Phyllis, weren't far behind.
Goulburn was always close to heart.
Mr Cooper was born here in 1932, one of three children to Fred and Mary Cooper. He grew up in Opal Street and attended Bourke Street Public and Goulburn High Schools.
His sporting prowess was evident from early. He was a sprinter, high jumper, a talented footballer, who played for Goulburn United, played basketball well into his fifties, excelled at baseball and dabbled in water polo. Later, with Mr Cranston, he commentated local football games.
As a fitter and turner, Mr Cooper represented Goulburn Railway team against Bathurst at the SCG in 1954.
Mr Cooper had the honour of carrying the Olympic torch in 1956 and 2000 on its journey through Goulburn.
When not actively involved in sport, he immersed himself in administration and encouraged young athletes.
He met Jill when she was 15 through her brother, Kerry Pinney, with whom he was good friends. A friendship soon flourished over Sunday night dinners at her home, following the football.
"He was a very handsome man," Jill said.
"...We broke up for a while and I was very teary. My mother said 'if he's right for you, he'll come back,' and he did."
The couple married in 1958 and had two children - Tina in 1960 and Scott in 1970.
Scott recalled his father always held two or three jobs, including his permanent one at the railway workshops. If he wasn't carting hay, he was cleaning the Exchange Hotel.
"Dad was very much a provider," Scott said.
"He was very hard working and taught us commitment and right from wrong. He passed on a lot of good characteristics and was a great role model."
Jill said everyone liked and respected her husband for the way he treated others. She was happy to "stand behind" and support him.
The couple had 63 happy years of marriage.
Mr Cooper stepped down as GDRC president in 2015. In 1999/2000 he was presented with the Simon Nivison special achievers award for his contribution to country racing. In 2010, the Fred Cooper building at Goulburn Racing Club was named in his honour. The Fred Cooper Cup is also an annual fixture.
Speaking in 2015, incoming president Ken Ikin said Mr Cooper had helped transform the Taralga Road facility from "a cow paddock."
"He has been the guiding force in building it up into what it is today - one of the best racing tracks in the nation. We are held in high esteem by Racing NSW and by punters across the country," he said.
Scott told The Post that his father's love of lawns and horticulture had rubbed off on his grandchildren, who could all "mow straight lines."
He said his father always "carried himself impeccably."
"If you live your life as a good human being, you earn respect. Dad did that," he said.
Mr Cooper is survived by Jill, Tina and husband Rick Smith, Scott and wife, Jo, five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and his sister, Freda Bush. His brother, John, predeceased him.
His funeral service and wake will be held at the Goulburn and District Racing Club on Wednesday, August 24 at 2pm. Fittingly, a single horse gallop will be held in his honour.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
