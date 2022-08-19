With a population of over 30,000 people, Goulburn is home to plenty of star athletes.
Four of them were inducted into the Goulburn Sporting Hall of Fame in front of family and friends at the Grace Milsom Centre on Saturday, August 13.
They were international cricket umpire Claire Polosak, kickboxer Amy Kolosque, target shooter David Wright and motorcyclist Tom Toparis.
Goulburn First National principal Barry McEntee was the host on the night and interviewed each of the athletes.
Following a special presentation to Ellen Ryan, who won two lawn bowls gold medals at the Commonwealth Games, Polosak was the first to be inducted.
Although she was still in Birmingham following her duties with umpiring in the Commonwealth Games, she had a speech prepared.
"When you start officiating in any sport, it's not for the recognition or the awards," Polosak said.
"It is about being involved in the sports you love and giving back to the community."
Polosak has been appointed to five Women's World Cups as well as 65 international matches, one women's Test Match, 26 Women's ODIs, 35 Women's T20s Internationals and one man's ODI among other national matches.
Next to be inducted was Amy Kolosque who only took up martial arts and moved onto kickboxing in 2017 with Mulwaree Muaythai when her older sister told her about it.
Her first competition was in Sydney in 2018 where she won.
As a result, she was picked in the national team in 2019.
One message Kolosque wanted to spread was that the sport was for all genders.
"I think a lot of women find male dominated sports challenging and really daunting to be a part of," she said.
"The culture of martial arts is about respect and self awareness, so I encourage women to join in the sport."
Target shooter David Wright was thrilled to be inducted and spoke about how his father and older brother, both former NSW champions, got him into the sport.
Wright had represented his country in the past and was also on the shadow team of the 2012 Olympics team.
The final inductee was Tom Toparis who grew up playing a lot of sports.
He admired Troy Herfoss and got into motocross because of him.
Toparis spoke about all the achievements in his life so far as well the injuries he suffered.
He also revealed where he was off to next.
"I will be competing in the British Championships which is where I want to be in my career," he said.
"It's quite a big sport in England and I'll be racing there for the rest of the year."
Former Goulburn Mulwaree Councillor Margaret O'Neill handed a certificate to the four inductees.
NSWRL CEO David Trodden was the special guest on the night.
