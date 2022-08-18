Goulburn gears up for 27th Model A Ford National Meet

The NSW Model A Ford Club in partnership with Goulburn Mulwaree Council will host the 27th Model A Ford National Meet in Goulburn from September 11-17.
The Meet, which has been titled 'Rally to the Ram', is expected to be one of the biggest vintage car events to take place in Australia this year.
Over 300 participants and 160 Model A Fords from across the country will provide a visual spectacle of fully operational and beautifully restored vintage vehicles.
Known as 'The New Ford' of the time, the Model A Ford was manufactured between 1928 and 1931, following the Model T Ford.
It was a hugely popular model with styles including classic coupes and cabriolets to smart about-town Tudors and zippy roadsters.
The week-long meet will be staged from the Goulburn Recreation Area.
The organising committee visited the site two years ago and declared that the facilities were world class and perfect for this event.
Secretary of the 27th Model A Ford National Meet, Rob Taylor said the facility was perfect.
"Goulburn Mulwaree Council staff went out of their way to assist us to ensure our planning for this week-long event was as easy as possible," Taylor said.
"The Goulburn Recreation Area has ample parking space for the cars, venues to host historical fashion displays, mechanical seminars for the club members and a special area for judging of the best restored vehicles.
"In addition, Goulburn's surrounding picturesque towns and region offer a perfect backdrop to this era of car," Mr Taylor said.
Car enthusiasts and locals will get a chance to see the vintage cars up close, as the club is organising a static car display on Montague Street on Friday, September 16 from 10am to 1pm.
Goulburn Mulwaree mayor Peter Walker said he was looking forward to meeting some of the attendees while they were in town.
"It's fantastic that Goulburn has been recognised as the ideal location to host this event next month and I look forward to seeing some of the cars and meeting their owners," Cr Walker said.
"It has been our pleasure to liaise with the NSW Model A Ford Club, including providing in kind support to assist in staging the event.
"I know Goulburn Mulwaree's residents will welcome our visitors to town and I hope as many people as possible check out the Club's static display in Montague Street."
Over the course of the week, spectators will also have the opportunity to see the vehicles out and about on a number of planned runs to various locations throughout the region.
The event is expected to give the local economy a significant boost.
It is estimated that participants will spend approximately one million dollars over the duration of their stay in Goulburn.
