The Lieder Theatre Company is tackling some big themes in their newest production 'The Children'.
Sure to ignite conversations about the future of the world, the moral dilemma at the heart of the story is a far-too-familiar question: "What are we actually doing for future generations?"
In a cottage by the coast, two retired nuclear scientists, Hazel and Robin, are enjoying the quiet life. Nearby, a nuclear power plant has been torn apart by a Fukushima-like disaster. Their world is in chaos, electricity is being rationed and Geiger counters are needed to simply go outside.
While trying to enjoy simple pleasures of yoga and farming, as though nothing has changed, everything shifts when an old friend, Rose, knocks on their door. Something doesn't feel right as they brace for truly unpredictable fallout.
'The Children' is an honest and charming depiction of three people struggling with environmental issues on a global scale and a close interpersonal level.
Director Chrisjohn Hancock said he was excited about staging 'The Children' in the Lieder's foyer theatre space.
"Our foyer theatre offers the intimacy and focus that this story deserves," he said.
"It is an extremely well-written play, the characters try to digest differing opinions about environmental issues, with great humour and wit."
Lucy Kirkwood's storytelling delivers an enormous punch in its own uniquely gentle way which makes 'The Children' suitable for everyone.
"Even our youth theatre actors who are working on this production have been very moved by the themes, leading to incredible discussions about the future of our world," Mr Hancock said.
The director said the play had been waiting on his shelf for the right people to come along.
"With Annie, Jennifer and David, we have all the right elements," he said.
Jennifer Lamb has been a long-time Lieder performer, playwright and former director of the Goulburn Regional Art Gallery.
Annie Bilton is an accomplished playwright, director, and performer with a long career of developing theatre on the Central Coast.
David O'Halloran, who began performing with the Lieder Theatre Company in the 1980s, has returned to the Lieder this season after decades of theatre experience in the Northern Territory and Southern Highlands.
"This ensemble is something very special," Mr Hancock said.
'The Children' premiered in London's Royal Court Theatre in 2016 and received rave reviews and critical acclaim. It was nominated in 2017 for two Tony Awards during its New York run. In 2019, The Guardian placed 'The Children' on a list of the 10 greatest theatrical works since 2000.
Six performances are scheduled beginning on Friday, September 2 to Sunday, September 4.
Go to the Lieder Theatre website to access TryBooking for tickets as soon as possible as limited seating will be available in the Lieder's Foyer Theatre.
Please note: This production includes adult themes, smoking, and haze effects.
