A welcome home street parade bringing thousands of people into Goulburn's CBD was one thing for Ellen Ryan.
But the dual Commonwealth Games lawn bowls gold medalist said she was blown away by the latest honour.
Goulburn Mulwaree Council will give her a commemorative 'key to the city' at a civic reception on Friday, August 26. The Railway Bowling Club reception will follow a street parade that's already expected to draw up to 1000 school students.
"It's amazing," Ms Ryan said.
"I knew about the street parade but not the keys to the city. I'm excited and very honoured to have this opportunity. The council has been nothing but supportive, with the Ray Harvey Scholarship earlier on and the money ($5000) they gave me to help with Games expenses."
Mayor Peter Walker won unanimous support at Tuesday night's council meeting to grant Ryan the keys to the city.
She came home with gold in the women's singles and women's pairs lawn bowls.
Cr Walker said given "strong community support" for the street parade and civic reception in Ellen's honour, he recommended she be presented with a commemorative plaque and the key to the city.
"Ellen has been a wonderful ambassador and I see this as a sign of respect to her," he said.
The parade will be held from noon on Friday, August 26 along Auburn Street, starting from Verner Street and ending at Goldsmith Street. Police will escort Ms Ryan, and NSW Fire and Rescue, where she is a retained firefighter, will also be involved.
Cr Walker said the council had decided to close off the street for 30 minutes, given that up to 1000 students had indicated attendance.
He hoped the community and business owners would also show their support.
The celebrations would then move to the Railway Bowling Club, the venue where Ryan learnt her sport.
She told The Post it had been a whirlwind since she arrived home from Birmingham.
"Friends and family want to catch up and schools want me to visit, and that's really lovely. I'm trying to get back to them all," she said.
Ryan was also a special guest at Saturday night's Sporting Hall of Fame dinner and said it was great to see other Goulburn athletes being inducted. She won the same honour in 2016.
Despite the celebrations, she's also tried to get back into a routine with swimming, gym and recommencing her teachers' assistant role at Goulburn High School. On Monday, students and staff welcomed her back with a guard of honour and reception.
She was particularly grateful to principal, Yogesh Mani, and administration officer, Sharon Bushell for their support but thanked the entire school.
Speaking about civic reception, Ryan said she was "so lucky" to live in a great community that supported her.
Early next week she will compete in the NSW versus Queensland test series at Taren Point Bowling Club in Sydney. In September, Ryan will trial for the world championships.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
