Letters to the editor

I read with interest the article about the Entertainment and Evening Economy Working Party for Goulburn.
One of the main ideas was the GOUber bus for transporting people home.
The implication is that if we encourage more people to go out at night, there will be more people with too high a blood alcohol level to drive safely home.
Goulburn already has a significant enough alcohol problem as it is.
At the moment if you are out on the town after 9pm there are only pubs or clubs open.
Although the clubs may have the token coffee machine, it's all pretty much alcohol-centred.
What Goulburn really needs is some cafes to stay open till midnight on the Friday and Saturday nights.
That way patrons who have been to see a show at the GPAC, Hume Conservatorium or Lieder Theatre could discuss the show over coffee and cake.
Now that would really get the town buzzing!
Behind the "shadows", Morrison played "Trumps" over his colleagues. A one-man band hooked on greed for all his mighty power.
Deliberate deception by secrecy, lies and distrust in his Ministry. He created, for himself, five shadow ministries of the most important portfolios. He worked beside all his Ministry and never said a word, he kept his "big secret" to himself.
Who says there is no corruption in politics?
This is a man who says "don't trust Politicians, or Governments, only trust God!". Does he think he is God?
A man who says he doesn't lie. A man who won preselection by deception and lies to enter Parliament for the first time.
A man who wears smugness on his face as if to say "I know things that you don't know". Well, he sure did. Karen Andrews, his colleague, has called for him to resign. She is right, he must, and do so immediately.
Apologising is not good enough. Corruption is unacceptable.
John Howard says Morrison shouldn't resign because a by-election would be bad for the Liberals.This is not about The Liberals Mr Howard, it's about the truth and our democracy.
To Albo, bring on the Federal ICAC, now!.
Audrey Hutchison
Are we seeing the spectre of Mr Morrison emerging as Australias first President?
By humiliating the GG at a time Australia is sailing steadily toward a republic, does Scott see a way through to being ensconced in an Aussie White House?
Matt Ford
The Federal Labor government is about to release its National Electric Vehicle Strategy, with a core focus on the need for a fuel emissions standard.
Apart from Russia, Australia is the only OECD country to not have fuel efficiency standards, resulting in our country becoming a dumping ground for dirty, inefficient and costly cars.
The benefits of transitioning to EVs are immense; from financial savings, to better health outcomes and environmental benefits. Yet Australia's uptake of EVs stood at only 2 per cent in 2021, when the expected global EV uptake rate in 2022 is 13%. It is long past time that Australia plays catch up with the rest of the world and comes up with strong policies that will give Australians the real choice of good, affordable EVs.
Ching Ang
Colin Rudd
