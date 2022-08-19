Letters to the editor

The benefits of transitioning to EVs are immense; from financial savings, to better health outcomes and environmental benefits. Yet Australia's uptake of EVs stood at only 2 per cent in 2021, when the expected global EV uptake rate in 2022 is 13%. It is long past time that Australia plays catch up with the rest of the world and comes up with strong policies that will give Australians the real choice of good, affordable EVs.

