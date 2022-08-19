A checklist for foreign companies opening a US business bank account

This is branded content.

Opening a business bank account is an excellent way to separate your finances from the company's funds. This way, you can manage company assets professionally. The United States is the world's leading global trader and has the largest economy. Opening a company bank account there makes trading with US residents convenient and cheap.

Notably, opening an account in the US as a foreign company is complex but achievable. It'd help if you were prepared and equipped with knowledge of what you should have for a successful account opening. Below is a checklist of some of the things you need:

1. Know the types of accounts available

When you open a bank account, you must know what types of accounts the bank offers its customers. From there, you can choose the account type that suits your purpose. Generally, banks give you three main account options to choose from:

Checking account : This should be your company's main account. Your company uses this account to receive client payments and dispatch cash for goods and services.

Savings account : This is a deposit account you can use to save money separately from your transactions. The account earns interest as it grows.

Credit account: This serves as your backup and a financial cushion account. You access it when you want extra money for the company. Also, when borrowing for credit, this is the account you use.

You can select these primary account types when opening a company US bank account overseas. Know your business needs and choose a suitable account so you can get the most out of it.

2. Identify an appropriate bank

There's a vast pool of American banks you can pick from, including both local and international banks. Among the most famous banks are:

Chase Bank

Capital One

Bank Of America

Wells Fargo

Each of the above banks has unique advantages; find out what they are and select the one that suits you. For example, some are entirely focused on the US market with branch and ATM networks in various states. In contrast, others are international and have chartered branches in other regions like Asia and Europe. If you open a US bank account from Australia, you can pick a bank with branches on the continent, making it easily accessible to your company.

3. Check on banking policies

Banks have different policies on opening accounts, especially from a foreign country. These policies vary significantly, and you should not assume anything. Instead, task your legal team with going through these policies, so you don't get caught on the wrong side and lose your money.

Despite their respective policies, you should look out for state and federal regulations. Ensure the bank is following these to safeguard your money. If a given bank has policies favouring your company, that's your go-to choice.

4. Online opening of the bank account

Unlike in the past, the remote account opening is no longer typical. Today, American banks require physical presence when opening your first account, but you can open other bank accounts online. Therefore, once you've selected a bank, you should check their foreign account opening alternatives and make arrangements.



The good thing is after you've opened the account, you can access online banking through a mobile application that you can access from your smartphone or laptop, or physically visit regional banks.

Beware of providers who offer to open a bank account for you, which could be a scam or illegal. Check the legality of any account opening before you risk jail time and losing your company money. Collaborate with your legal department and liaise with a US-qualified attorney to be sure you aren't breaking laws or being robbed.

5. Documents

To be able to open the company's bank account, the banks will ask you for specific documents. You must have these documents prepared and ready. Typical requirements include:

Passport

Business identification (employer identification number)

US address

Shareholder agreements

Certificate of incorporation

Bylaws and corporate charter

The bank manager will check these documents and ask you questions concerning your business. Be prepared and give correct and honest answers. This way, you can speed up your account opening process.

6. US contact requirement

Apart from the above documents, the US bank may require you to give contact details for a US resident or citizen who's either a controlling manager or business owner.



Don't panic about this; with a local, the bank becomes more accountable to you, and they can have a person around when the need arises. The party you select as your US contact should own at least 25 per cent of the company and have significant responsibility in the company.

Be careful who you choose as your contact person; remember they'll have signatory powers and can easily withdraw your money. Also, check the laws surrounding the power of attorney before giving them the ability to make decisions for you.

However, other banks can let you create an account, excluding the need for a US person.

Conclusion