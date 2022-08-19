Latest police officers emerge from Goulburn as possible recruits urged to 'give it a go'

An additional 50 female constables headline the latest round of graduations at the NSW Police Academy at Goulburn.
Class 354 officially completed an eight month journey on Friday (August 19) with an Attestation parade. The 150 constables, 50 of whom are women, will begin life as a police officer from next week.
Police Commissioner Karen Webb welcomed the growth of the force.
"The NSW Police Force is proud to welcome the 154 new probationary constables as we continue to grow as an organisation," Ms Webb said.
"Our thousands of police officers perform some of the most important work in our community every day and they do a tremendous job.
"The work they do to help victims of crime, investigate violent crimes and bring offenders before the courts is nothing short of remarkable."
Deputy Premier and Minister for Police Paul Toole used the occasion to urge people to consider applying for a career in law enforcement.
"For these probationary constables, Monday will mark day one of a challenging and rewarding career keeping our communities safe," Mr Toole said.
"They will join almost 18,000 other men and women in blue working as part of a world-class modern police force to drive down crime rates and protect the community.
"NSW Police is actively recruiting as part of its 'You should be a cop' campaign and I encourage anyone looking for new opportunities to give it a go."
Some facts about Class 354
Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0447071584.
