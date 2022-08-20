Legacy Week has received a flying start thanks to a generous $5000 donation.
The Lions Club of Goulburn City Inc handed over the cheque to Goulburn Legacy on Friday, August 19.
Lions president, Ron Furniss, said the club's various fundraising activities throughout the year enabled the annual donation.
Goulburn Legacy was chartered and became autonomous in 1945. It looks after more than 100 war widows and their dependents in Goulburn, Crookwell, Bigga, Gunning, Dalton, Collector, Braidwood and Marulan.
"The care and dedication given these unfortunate war widows by volunteer legatees, over these years, has been outstanding," Mr Furniss said.
"We fully realise the cost involved in the caring for the widows. The running and upkeep of Legacy Lodge is exorbitant and we know our donation will be of help."
Legacy president Don Pennay said the organisation was very grateful. The money would be used to maintain Legacy Lodge in Lagoon Street and assist widows with general needs.
He pointed out that Legacy also looked after widowers and veterans whose health had been compromised.
The Lions' donation comes ahead of Legacy Week, running from August 28 to September 2.
Trays of merchandise, including bears, pens, badges, keyrings, wristbands, ear-rings and pendants will be on sale in businesses across Goulburn. Participating businesses include Goulburn Bi-Rite, the Paragon, Harvest Cafe, Trendsetters, the Soldiers Club, Bryants Pies (opposite the Post Office), and The Goulburn Post.
Legatees will also be selling items at Goulburn Marketplace on September 1 and 2; Goulburn Square on August 31 and September 1 and 2; Bunnings on August 31 and September 1; and Trappers Bakery on Friday, September 2.
In addition, Goulburn's secondary school students will be hitting Goulburn's CBD on September 2, selling the merchandise.
Long-time Legatees, Greg and Ellen Seaman, and High School students will be doing the same at Crookwell. Fundraising is also planned for Bigga and Braidwood.
On the evening of September 2, Legatees will do a 'pub crawl,' appealing for donations at nine establishments.
Mr Pennay said all funds stayed with Goulburn Legacy to assist widows' needs.
Meantime, applications are still open for the Legacy Centenary Torch relay, which will pass through Goulburn on July 27.
Community members with a connection to Legacy or Defence are invited to walk or run part of the 9.7km route through the city. It will start at the Big Merino, take in Rocky Hill and end at Belmore Park, where a cauldron will be lit.
Community members can apply for the relay at www.legacytorchrelay.com.au or by downloading the Legacy 100th Torch Relay mobile app. Those having difficulty doing so can call Goulburn Legacy office on 4821 2541.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
