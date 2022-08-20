Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Goulburn Lions Club makes generous donation ahead of Legacy Week

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated August 20 2022 - 4:39am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Goulburn Legacy president Don Pennay (left) gratefully accepted a $5000 donation from Lions Club of Goulburn City president, Ron Furniss, on Friday. Photo: Louise Thrower.

Legacy Week has received a flying start thanks to a generous $5000 donation.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.