It's been a long time coming, but there is finally an official motocross facility in town.
The Goulburn Motor Cycle Club (GMCC), which is the oldest club in the country, opened its High View MX track in front of a big crowd at 137 Speedway Road on a wet Friday, August 19.
Advertisement
READ ALSO:
GMCC president Richard Toparis said the new complex included both senior and junior motocross tracks, a new clubhouse and a toilet block among other amenities, but said more improvements would be made.
"We've got a big irrigation system including 100 sprinklers around the track," he said.
"We're going to build dirt tracks and other types of tracks in the future.
"We will improve the carpark, the junior facilities and will build more infrastructure."
Mr Toparis said the facility for all families and friends of GMCC, for coaching and for riders of all abilities and ages, was a massive community effort.
"Construction was made possible through a significant grant of $491,284 from the NSW government, Motorcycling NSW and the Veolia Mulwaree Trust," Mr Toparis said.
"It's also important to to acknowledge the 60 local businesses that contributed to the project including Divalls Earthmoving which provided machinery and staff time to support the massive amount of earthworks."
Among the special guests was member for Goulburn Wendy Tuckerman, Member for Hume Angus Taylor, Goulburn Council Mulwaree mayor Peter Walker, Motorcycling Australia chairman Roy Chamberlain, Motorcycling NSW CEO Daniel Rushworth, former Australian Motocross champion Anthony Gunter, Goulburn Chamber of Commerce president Darrell Weekes, and GMCC patron Neville Burrows.
"The GMCC has been diligently working on this project for the improvement of their facilities for well over five years", Mrs Tuckerman said.
"This grant has allowed the club to open their facility to the public for recreational riding, as well as extending opportunities to the wider racing community to bring training, coaching and competitions to Goulburn."
The first event at High View MX will be the GMCC club day scheduled for sometime before the end of the year.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.