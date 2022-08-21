Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News
Our Places

Goulburn Motor Cycle Club new High View MX track officially opens

Burney Wong
By Burney Wong
Updated August 21 2022 - 5:23am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's been a long time coming, but there is finally an official motocross facility in town.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Burney Wong

Burney Wong

Journalist

I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.