Vietnam Veterans Day is always a special day for Joy Taylor, Margaret Mortimer, Christine Caldwell, Keith Cox.
Attending Goulburn's Vietnam War commemoration services is a way for them to remember their brother Raymond Cox who was killed in action in South Vietnam during the Vietnam War.
The Orange born private soldier, who was buried at the Goulburn General Cemetery, passed away aged 22.
Ms Mortimer said even though it happened nearly 54 years ago, it was still sad.
"Raymond was only six weeks away from being dismissed at the time of his death," she said.
His siblings were four of the many people who attended the Vietnam War commemoration service at Belmore Park on Saturday, August 20.
RSL Sub Branch president Mal Ritchie was the emcee on the morning and spoke about what the day was about.
Vietnam Veterans Day takes place on August 18 and acknowledges the Battle of Long Tan which took place in 1966.
It resulted in 18 Australian deaths and 24 wounded after three hours of fierce fighting before the withdrawal of the Viet Cong.
The day honours those veterans who lost their lives during battle like Raymond, returned home wounded, ill, or injured, lost their lives in the years since they returned, and still carry the physical and emotional scars of their service over 50 years later.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
