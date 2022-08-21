A fire has destroyed a converted campervan bus on Rhoda Street in West Goulburn.
Firefighters arrived at the scene on Saturday, August 20 just after 5.30pm and discovered a bus parked next to a house was on fire and threatening to catch fire to the house.
Advertisement
Firefighters immediately closed Rhoda Street however no evacuations were necessary.
While firefighters were initially concerned that people were inside the bus, they found it empty, and no one suffered major injuries.
Ambulance on the scene treated one police officer who suffered from minor smoke inhalation.
25 firefighters attended the scene with Goulburn Fire and Rescue joined by members from Crookwell and the local RFS.
Police and ambulance also attended the scene.
The fire was successfully extinguished before it could spread to the house and Rhoda street was reopened just after 8pm.
The converted campervan bus is completely destroyed and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Local firefighters and police are working together to establish the cause.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.