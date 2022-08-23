Get yourself ready to go with Goulpro Advertising Feature

Gold dealer: The partnership between Husqvarna and Goulpro is stronger than ever, with over 30 years of promoting Husqvarna in the Goulburn region. Photos: Supplied

The team at Goulpro have recently announced that their partnership with Husqvarna is now stronger than ever.

"Goulpro are a Gold dealer, being among the top 20 of Australia for 2021 and [we] intend to do the same in 2022," said store manager Sean Duffy.

With over 30 years promoting Husqvarna in the Goulburn region, Goulpro's aim is to ensure a broad range of Husky product is on hand for all their customers requirements.



This includes a broad range of equipment such as walk mowers, ride-on lawn tractors, zero turns, auto-mowers, brush-cutters, chainsaws, blowers, battery powered equipment and more.



Most importantly, the team at Goulpro put a big emphasis on after-sales service, and the availability of genuine spare parts to keep your gear running smoothly long into the future.

Expected growth: With yet another wet spring expected this year, that will mean plenty of growth to cut and manage so be prepared with the right equipment.

Even before that stage though, "the sales process doesn't just mean handing over a box either," Sean said.



"We ensure the goods are pre-serviced, fueled and oiled where necessary, and loaded to your vehicle with no fuss, ready for work when you arrive home," he explained.

Meanwhile, Sean's advice is probably worth heeding.

"The upcoming spring and summer season will prove to be a busy one in the garden with La Nina expectations a wet spring, which means strong vegetation growth, so be prepared, and get in early for your purchase, as shipping and logistics are still proving to be a real concern for a range of companies."

You'll find Goulpro Power and Pumps at 25 Sydney Rd, Goulburn.