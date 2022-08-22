This weekend Goulburn's Belmore Park precinct will be transformed into a winter wonderland as the inaugural Frostival takes place. The centrepiece will be a real outdoor ice-skating rink which will be installed at the lower end of Montague Street. There will also be a range of activities and entertainment such as live music from local artists, winter-themed installations and a fire show from the Lieder Theatre Company. 'Foodie Lane' and the 'Frostival Bar' will also add to the atmosphere on Saturday, where attendees will be able to enjoy a variety of cuisines as well as mulled wine and espresso martinis. The festival will run from Friday, August 26 to Sunday, August 28.
Advertisement
Multi-Golden Guitar Award winner and chart-topping singer/songwriter, Melinda Schneider, is coming to Goulburn this Friday to perform an intimate two-hour concert. In this emotional and soulful performance, Melinda will perform a selection of her own original love songs spanning her 40 years in entertainment together with some timeless romantic cuts from the likes of Carole King, Joni Mitchell, Dolly Parton and more. Melinda will also preview new songs from her forthcoming 15th studio album. The performance will take place on Friday, August 26 at the Goulburn Workers Club. Tickets can be purchased through Goulburn Workers.
Following Ellen Ryan's dual gold medal success representing Australia in the women's lawn bowls at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Goulburn Mulwaree Council mayor Peter Walker is inviting the community to a street parade and civic reception in Ellen's honour. The parade will start at the corner of Auburn and Verner Street at noon followed by a civic reception at the Goulburn Railway Bowling Club from 12.30pm.
There is a fantastic line-up of author talks coming up in the coming weeks, with something for everyone. From historical fiction, to horror, to domestic noir. With free tickets to all author talks, it's an ideal way to spend an hour of the afternoon and maybe pick up a new book in the process. On Tuesday, August 23 award-winning historian Catherine Bishop will be speaking about her latest book, Too Much Cabbage and Jesus Christ. On the same day University of Sydney history lecturer, Richard White, will introduce his new edition of Symbols of Australia: Imagining a Nation. Tickets can be purchased through Goulburn Mulwaree Library.
Bladwell Productions will launch its inaugural production this week, Andrew Bovell's Things I Know to be True. The contemporary Australian play centres around Bob and Fran Price, who have loved each other for thirty years. They have built a home and raised four strong children. At the end of it all, they are left asking: Was it worth it? Who are we now that the children have gone? Performances begin on Wednesday, August 24 and run at various times until Sunday, August 28 at the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre. Tickets can be purchased through GPAC.
The Markets on Bourke have a range of market stalls with lots of local goodies to be found. Everything from local arts, crafts, produce, plants, fresh flowers and great food can all be found throughout the stalls at the hugely popular Markets on Bourke. No matter what you are looking for you will be spoilt for choice so make sure you pass by the Goulburn Scout Hall this Saturday, August 27.
The Charles Ledger Show has been running since 1989. It takes its name from the man credited with importing the first alpacas into NSW from South America in 1858. Members of the public are welcome to come, watch the judging and ask questions of exhibitors. The show will begin with the youth group competition on Friday, August 26 and will continue from 9am on both Saturday, August 27 and Sunday, August 28 at the Goulburn Peden Pavillion.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.