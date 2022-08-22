Goulburn Post
Frostival, Melinda Schneider and more: What's on in Goulburn this week

Sophie Bennett
By Sophie Bennett
Updated August 22 2022 - 6:32am, first published 5:00am
An ice skating rink will be installed next to Belmore Park. Photo: Supplied.

Frostival

Ice skating and more

This weekend Goulburn's Belmore Park precinct will be transformed into a winter wonderland as the inaugural Frostival takes place. The centrepiece will be a real outdoor ice-skating rink which will be installed at the lower end of Montague Street. There will also be a range of activities and entertainment such as live music from local artists, winter-themed installations and a fire show from the Lieder Theatre Company. 'Foodie Lane' and the 'Frostival Bar' will also add to the atmosphere on Saturday, where attendees will be able to enjoy a variety of cuisines as well as mulled wine and espresso martinis. The festival will run from Friday, August 26 to Sunday, August 28.

