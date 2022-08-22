There is a fantastic line-up of author talks coming up in the coming weeks, with something for everyone. From historical fiction, to horror, to domestic noir. With free tickets to all author talks, it's an ideal way to spend an hour of the afternoon and maybe pick up a new book in the process. On Tuesday, August 23 award-winning historian Catherine Bishop will be speaking about her latest book, Too Much Cabbage and Jesus Christ. On the same day University of Sydney history lecturer, Richard White, will introduce his new edition of Symbols of Australia: Imagining a Nation. Tickets can be purchased through Goulburn Mulwaree Library.