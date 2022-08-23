The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast possible snow in Goulburn this afternoon (August 23) just after 4pm.
While the sun was out and shining this morning, Goulburn residents can expect rain throughout the day and for temperatures to drop.
For those heading out to Crookwell, that rain is very likely to become snow by 4pm.
Braidwood residents can also expect possible snow in the late afternoon however it won't quite reach Queanbeyan or Yass.
According to the SES, if you must drive in snow or icy conditions here are some tips to follow:
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628
