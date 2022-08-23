Goulburn Post
Bureau of Meteorology forecasts possible snow for Goulburn and surrounding towns

Sophie Bennett
Sophie Bennett
Updated August 23 2022 - 12:32am, first published 12:25am
Snow may reach Goulburn around 4pm this afternoon.

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast possible snow in Goulburn this afternoon (August 23) just after 4pm.

Journalist

Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628

