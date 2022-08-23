Driving in snow or icy conditions requires a high level of concentration, skill and a lot of patience. Only drive through snow or ice if it is essential.

Maintain low speed and drive in a low gear. Vehicles may lose traction and control when travelling too fast and in a higher gear.

Avoid gear change: Engage first or second gear on level ground (including automatics) before ascending or descending hills in snow or icy conditions.

To avoid wheel spin accelerate slowly with gradual pressure on the accelerator.

Brake gently as the wheels can lock up easily with loss of steering and control.

Avoid braking into corners. Slow down before the corner whilst the wheels are straight.

If you are delayed in snowy conditions, maintain a fresh air supply into the cabin of your car to stay alert.