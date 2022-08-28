Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News
Watch
Our People

Goulburn's Emily Madge is looking for love on Farmer Wants a Wife

Briannah Devlin
By Briannah Devlin
Updated August 28 2022 - 5:30am, first published 12:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There are five farmers looking for love on this year's season of Farmer Wants a Wife.

For Emily Madge, a farm is her "happy place", and she is stepping into one farmer's country world in the hopes to find love.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Briannah Devlin

Briannah Devlin

Journalist

I like to write about arts, entertainment, any local reality tv leads, and property for the Southern Highland News and Goulburn Post, but also report on everything in between. If you have any tips, please send them to Briannah.Devlin@austcommunitymedia.com.au, or call 0439142204.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.