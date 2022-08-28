For Emily Madge, a farm is her "happy place", and she is stepping into one farmer's country world in the hopes to find love.
The 30-year-old from Goulburn will take a step out of her comfort zone, and onto our screens in this year's season of Farmer Wants a Wife.
The plant operator spent her early childhood on a beef cattle farm in Goulburn, before the family moved to Forbes and Condobolin.
The responsibility, and freedom of country life is something she adores.
"Farming is in my blood, once you're born on the land, it never leaves you," she said.
Applications for the dating show opened in the lead-up to her 30th birthday, when Emily decided to go "outside the box in terms of looking for a partner".
When it comes to qualities she is looking for, respect, communicating, integrity and humility are paramount.
"They're (farmers are) very resilient and empathetic, they're motivated and kind and caring," Ms Madge said.
When the farmers were announced, she was drawn to Ben's down-to-earth nature and his strong family values as a single father.
The dairy farmer is based in Wingham in NSW, and Emily said being on a farm as a romantic backdrop was a unique experience.
"It's a different kind of thing to throwing your schoolbag down and helping dad," she said.
It was also a great opportunity to see Ben in his element, and for Emily to see how the farm operated.
While she was filming the show, the Goulburn resident said she made long-time friends, and was grateful for that.
Not only that, but she was proud of how she grew during the experience.
"I got a new level of vulnerability and that's something good for steps going forward," she said.
You can watch Emily on Farmer Wants a Wife from September 4 on Channel Seven.
