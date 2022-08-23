Representing 33,000 teachers and support staff in non-government schools, the Independent Education Union has made their message mobile.
A billboard truck bearing several messages stopped at St Joseph's Primary School on Tuesday, August 23.
Advertisement
Out of the several messages displayed, IEUA NSW/ACT branch secretary Mark Northam said there were two key issues, teacher shortages and the low pay rates for support staff.
"The IEUA is seeking the support of the public, politicians and parents of students in Catholic systemic schools in particular to back the union in striving to have the teacher shortages taken seriously," Mr Northam said.
"As the truck makes its way around the state, delegations of IEUA members will also be visiting NSW politicians and writing to them with a clear request: Fix this crisis in education."
This week the truck is travelling through the Illawarra region and Nowra; Queanbeyan, Goulburn and Bathurst; and Sydney's western, northern and eastern suburbs as well as the city itself.
In the second week, the tour continues north to the central coast, Newcastle and Port Macquarie; then inland to Armidale and Tamworth and back south to Singleton and Maitland.
"We're seeking a range of straightforward solutions," Mr Northam said.
"Fair salaries for teachers; pay parity for support staff with their counterparts in government schools; adequate planning time; a reduced administrative load; and practical strategies to end the disastrous staff shortages afflicting all schools - government and non-government - as well as the early childhood sector."
Mr Northam hopes by travelling through different towns, the union can engage with local communities to discuss the issue.
"Teacher shortages impact everyone, from the teachers themselves and their students, right through to pre-schoolers and their parents," he said.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a daily email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.