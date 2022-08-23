Tina Milson has described her latest photography project as an "exhibition of love".
'Portraits on Main' will reflect the spirit of Goulburn through photographic portraits of community members exhibited around Belmore Park from November 12.
Ms Milson said Goulburn was a "fortunate" town to be home to so many "incredible" people.
"The most important thing is, it doesn't matter how large or small your contribution is, it's the fact that you are our community," she said.
Originally Ms Milson had planned to hold the exhibition in late 2021 with portraits displayed in the CBD; however, due to COVID-19 and challenges with displaying the portraits on shopfronts, the project was placed on hold.
Ms Milson said the delay had ended up benefitting the project, allowing time for 20 freestanding frames to be built locally for the exhibition.
The portraits, also printed locally, will instead be displayed on the external fencing of Belmore Park, along the Court House's external fencing and the 20 free-standing frames will be placed within Belmore Park.
Having photographed hundreds of community members, Ms Milson said she was struggling to cut down the number of portraits to be used in the inaugural exhibition.
"It's been really rewarding," she said.
"I'm hoping this will be successful enough that the council will allow me to do this on an annual basis because we've got so many amazing community-minded people that we should celebrate.
"I still have people contacting me and letting me know about their neighbour or their friend or someone that does amazing things, and I think it's terrific that it has caught on so well."
The changes to the project have increased the overall cost however, Ms Milson said she was confident she would secure the extra funds through donations from local businesses and private citizens.
In July 2021, Goulburn Mulwaree Council gave $10,000 towards the project and Ms Milson has also received funding from grants.
The photographer said she had photographed members of the community in places that meant something to them.
"For quite a number of my portraits people chose places like the Courthouse, Rocky Hill and Belmore Park, which is terrific because I'm trying to showcase areas of Goulburn at the same time," Ms Milson said.
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628
