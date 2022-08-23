Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Tina Milson's 'Portraits on Main' to be exhibited around Belmore Park in November

Sophie Bennett
By Sophie Bennett
Updated August 24 2022 - 6:48am, first published August 23 2022 - 6:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Photographer Tina Milson standing in front of one of her portraits. Photo: Supplied.

Tina Milson has described her latest photography project as an "exhibition of love".

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Bennett

Sophie Bennett

Journalist

Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.