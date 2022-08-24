They make sure we have a room over our heads, come to our aid when things break and are singlehandedly responsible for keeping servos in business.
Advertisement
They've even provided some pretty good music throughout the day via the worksite next to the Goulburn Post newsroom.
I am of course talking about tradies and it's their time to shine during National Skills Week.
On Tuesday, local member Wendy Tuckerman called for people to 'thank a tradie' with the NSW Government predicting that the state requires 3,400 carpenters, 1,500 plumbers, 2,900 chefs, and 2,300 electricians in the next three years.
"Skilled tradespeople deliver the services that are part of everyday life," Mrs Tuckerman said.
"There has never been a better time to study at TAFE and this National Skills Week we're encouraging people to explore the range of fee-free courses on offer to help you get a first job, a new job or a better job."
Plumber Angus Mackay is one such example, studying at TAFE and now working in at Goulburn-based Scott Reid Plumbing.
"Studying to be a plumber at TAFE NSW gave me the hands-on practical skills I needed to work with gas and stormwater drainage among the many other tasks I complete," he said.
"It is a great feeling to be able to apply the skills I'm learning to help my customers in our community. I love it and there's something different to work on every day."
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a daily email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.