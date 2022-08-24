Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Have you thanked a tradie during National Skills Week?

Updated August 24 2022 - 7:45am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It's National Skills Week and NSW desperately needs more tradies. Photo: supplied

They make sure we have a room over our heads, come to our aid when things break and are singlehandedly responsible for keeping servos in business.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.