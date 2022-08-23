Updated: One lane opened on Hume Motorway after truck fire

Updated: 1:40 pm
One southbound lane has reopened on the Hume Highway at Yerrinbool.
All southbound lanes of the highway were closed on the approach to the Old Hume Highway due to a truck fire.
Southbound traffic is very heavy in the area.
Motorists are advised to allow plenty of extra travel time.
Emergency services and traffic crews remain on site.
Earlier
The Hume Motorway is closed southbound at Yerrinbool approaching Old Hume Highway due to a truck fire.
Southbound traffic is heavy on the Motorway.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area with traffic currently being held on site.
Emergency services and traffic crews are at the scene.
Motorists are also advised to exercise caution and allow extra travel time.
For the latest traffic information, download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit www.livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
