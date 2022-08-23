BDCU's new franchise agreement to make banking easier

Banking with BDCU is about to get easier for customers, with new changes just around the corner.
Following a thorough negotiation, BDCU has approved a new 15-year contract with Bendigo Bank to become Community Bank BDCU.
The new 15-year contract will allow Community Bank BDCU members access to the full range of Bendigo Bank products and services, improved online services, phone support seven days a week, and access to a nationwide network of 500 branches.
BDCU's current franchise agreement with Bendigo Bank, as part of the Alliance Bank Group commenced in 2015 and utilised some but not all of Bendigo's banking products, services and capabilities.
The transition to Community Bank BDCU will see BDCU Alliance bank members and customers migrate to Bendigo Bank's full banking capabilities and systems.
The transition is expected to take several months, with completion expected in 2023.
BDCU staff members will be supporting members through the change.
However, some things won't change. BDCU Limited will remain 100 per cent locally owned by members as it has since 1963.
BDCU Chair Daniel Marmont said it was an exciting development in the long and proud history of BDCU as they approach their 60th anniversary.
"We are proud to be 100 per cent member owned while also continuing our partnership with Bendigo Bank," he said.
"Our history, our hearts, and our profits remain local but through our agreement with Bendigo Bank, our members are able to access the extensive products, services, capability and technology that our Community Bank BDCU can now provide.
"Our transformation to Community BDCU ensures that we will continue to provide positive face-to-face banking experience for locals who value local service.
"It also allows us to leverage the size and scale of our partner, Bendigo Bank, and provide the benefits of access to a wider range of banking products and services.
"We look forward to our members joining us through the next evolution of the BDCU journey.
BDCU's local branches will remain, and the local, much loved team are excited to introduce their members to the new Community Bank BDCU offering, with the same high quality level of service they have come to expect.
Community Bank BDCU will continue BDCU's long history of local, purpose driven banking. when members with Community Bank BDCU, they are investing in their local community. Profits stay with local and contribute to positive social impact projects in the Southern Highlands and Tablelands.
