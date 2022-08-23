Get back into the garden

As the winter chill begins to dissipate, so too will the warmth begin to spread across your garden; bringing back life to your little patch.
Now is the time to get planning on how you want your garden to look for the next few months and preparing the soil for the type of plants you are wanting to grow.
When it comes to planting a garden, your soil is your number one priority. It is the basis from which your garden will thrive and flourish.
If you have poor soil no matter how much you water and trim your plants will not grow. Make sure you pack plenty of nutrients back into the soil while winter still has a hold.
This will give your ground plenty of time to stabilise. Use compost and natural fertilisers to pack it full of goodness.
If youre doing the right thing, your soil should be free-draining and be full of microbes.
Less is more can sometimes be the best option when planning what youre going to grow.
If youre new to gardening, dont start out with a heap of different varieties and expect an abundant patch straight away.
Pick a handful of flower varieties which are pleasing to your eye and will work well together.
If youre planning on growing fruit and vegetables choose things you are more likely to eat. You dont want to end up with buckets full of Brussels sprouts if theyre not going to be of use to you and your family.
You will find the end result of picking your favourite meal far more rewarding.
Compare your list to the availability of seed and whether the plants will actually thrive in your garden. Does your plot have enough sunlight? Will you have to water frequently? How many plants do you need if youre using seedlings?
These are all very important questions to answer before heading to your local nursery.
If youre not an invested gardener, perhaps it would be more logical to grow plants which dont take much effort, such as succulents.
The cacti cousins are a great addition to any low maintenance yard requiring minimal, if any, effort or upkeep.
If you are more likely to forget to water plants which need it most, think about planting them closer to your home so they are within eye reach and you are reminded of them.
Think about what hasnt worked in the past and limit your spend on plants which will bring little to no return. Perhaps you can plant trees or shrubs which will feed bird and insect life and pollinate flowers so you can store seed for the following year.
Whatever you do, make sure you have fun in the garden this spring and be patient if planting seeds you will be rewarded tenfold come summer.
