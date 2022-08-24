Some wise Goulburn warriors will don their aprons and put on the kettle to raise money to fight animal cruelty
Residents of Ingenia Gardens Goulburn are gearing up for their annual RSPCA Cupcake Day on August 30 at 2:30pm.
The community is expecting over 30 people in attendance and aim to raise a whopping total of $500 after already smashing their initial goal of $200 through their RSPCA Cupcake Day website fundraiser.
Community Manager Nicole Ingram said the community has been working hard to plan an amazing event to fundraise for the charity.
"The RSPCA Cupcake Day is a really important cause for many of our residents," Ms Ingram said.
"The residents love to fundraise for the RSPCA; I think as people age and even start to live alone, the companionship of pets becomes incredibly important to them.
"This is a pet friendly community, so we have many furry companions living here, 17 dogs, cats and birds at the moment!
Ingenia Gardens Goulburn will be offering plates of treats for sale with all proceeds going towards the RSPCA.
