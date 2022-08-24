Goulburn Post
Goulburn seniors take paws for the sweetest day of the year in fight against animal cruelty

Updated August 24 2022 - 7:43am, first published 3:00am
Residents of Ingenia Gardens Goulburn are gearing up for their annual RSPCA Cupcake Day on August 30 at 2:30pm. Photo: file

Some wise Goulburn warriors will don their aprons and put on the kettle to raise money to fight animal cruelty

