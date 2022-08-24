Goulburn Post
Goulburn Ampol among top performers in Winter Appeal

Updated August 24 2022 - 5:33am, first published 5:21am
Smith Family Learning Clubs will benefit directly from fundraising efforts as part of the Winter Appeal, with Goulburn Ampol Foodary among the top performers.

Goulburn's Ampol Foodary has been named one of the top performing stores in the Smith Family Winter Appeal.

