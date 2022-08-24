Goulburn Ampol among top performers in Winter Appeal

Goulburn's Ampol Foodary has been named one of the top performing stores in the Smith Family Winter Appeal.
With more than 600 participating service stations nationwide, officials said the Goulburn Ampol Foodary had shone, raising $9000 to help Australian children living with disadvantage.
Through donations at counter and 10c per item sold from a selected range of products, customers have helped Ampol contribute more than $370,000 to The Smith Family.
These funds will go towards the charity's Winter Appeal and help support its out-of-school learning clubs for children.
The Smith Family's NSW General Manager Fiona Coluccio said she was overwhelmed by the generosity shown from the Goulburn community in helping support this year's Winter Appeal.
"The work we do for children isn't possible without the support of ordinary Australians doing extraordinarily kind things.
"Learning Clubs are a vital part of many children's learning, and here in Goulburn the students we help are reaping the benefits of having that kind of out-of-school support for their education," Ms Coluccio said.
Learning Clubs are a safe, supportive, out of school hours environment where primary and secondary students can access resources and participate in learning activities. The children get help for their homework, and support to develop their literacy and numeracy skills.
Clubs are held in schools, libraries and community centres across the country.
Funds raised through Ampol's instore appeal will directly assist Learning Clubs across Australia and are of growing importance given the disruption caused by COVID-19 to children's education.
"In difficult times for all Australians, we are humbled by the level of support people are showing for others," Ms Coluccio said.
"We know that children from disadvantaged backgrounds were already struggling before Covid. The pandemic has only exacerbated the disparity in learning compared to their more advantaged peers.
"Your contribution enables us to continue providing life-changing learning and support programs for thousands of Australian children and young people whose education is being impacted."
Ms Coluccio said The Smith Family is striving for a world where every child has the opportunity to change their future and education was a key in overcoming inequality.
Ampol Executive General Manager for Retail, Kate Thomson said she was delighted with the outpouring of support shown through each of Ampol's 600 participating stores and was looking forward to continuing their association with The Smith Family.
"Our partnership with The Smith Family forms part of our community work through the Ampol Foundation, including our commitment to supporting the education of Australian youth," Ms Thomson said.
"A special thank you to our generous customers for their support, as well as our fantastic employees at the front line for their passion and commitment to this campaign."
