A Goulburn woman who kicked another woman in the head during a drunken assault has been sentenced.
Leah Frances Trinder, 29, fronted Goulburn Local Court on Wednesday (August 24) and pleaded guilty to one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
The court heard that on the night of April 2, 2022, Trinder was intoxicated at a property in Goulburn when a neighbour approached the house to speak to an occupant about the noise level.
Trinder became involved in the conversation before engaging in a physical altercation with the victim, where Trinder and the victim pulled each other's hair and punched each other's faces.
The victim then fell to the ground where Trinder continued to pull her hair and kicked her in the face while yelling at her.
Police were then called to the location where the victim was found with two swollen eyes, a small cut under her right eye, pulled out hair and grazes to both knees. Trinder was arrested and charged.
In court, lawyer Matthew Adam said his client was extremely remorseful and ashamed of her actions.
Magistrate Geraldine Beattie told Trinder she had no excuses for her behaviour and that she faced the possibility of being sent to jail.
"You were out of control," she said.
"I accept that people drink alcohol and a percentage of those people become intoxicated, but they don't become violent.
"You're ticking all the boxes for jail."
Trinder was handed a two-year community corrections order.
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628
