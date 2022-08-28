Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Goulburn driver sentenced after high range drink driving

Sophie Bennett
By Sophie Bennett
Updated August 28 2022 - 3:40am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dean Bryan Meade, 46, fronted Goulburn Local Court on Wednesday (August 24) after pleading guilty to one count of drive with high range PCA. Photo: File.

A Goulburn man who drank one and a half bottles of wine before getting behind the wheel of a car has been sentenced.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Bennett

Sophie Bennett

Journalist

Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.