A Goulburn man who drank one and a half bottles of wine before getting behind the wheel of a car has been sentenced.
Dean Bryan Meade, 46, fronted Goulburn Local Court on Wednesday (August 24) after pleading guilty to one count of drive with high range PCA.
Agreed facts revealed that police stopped Meade's vehicle on McDermott Drive at 9.45pm on July 12 after he was seen driving above the 50km/h speed limit.
The court heard Meade told police he'd had "a few wines" however, police noted his eyes were glazed and watery and that he smelt of alcohol.
Following a positive breath test Meade was taken to the Goulburn Police Station where he admitted he had consumed one and a half bottles of white wine from 5pm that evening, and had not eaten any food.
At the station he returned a breath analysis reading of 0.152, three times the legal limit.
Lawyer Richard Brandon-Baker told the court Meade had a history of problems with alcohol and that several family tragedies had caused those problems to resurface.
Mr Brandon-Baker said his client had since engaged with alcohol and drug services and had showed "genuine remorse" for his actions.
Magistrate Geraldine Beattie said drink driving was an extremely serious offence and Meade had no regard for the safety of others.
"How you didn't crash is pure luck," she said.
Magistrate Beattie acknowledged Meade's family situation and said his engagement with professional services showed the matter was a "crisis point" that had led him to intervention.
"Your parents clearly need you," she said.
"Instead of helping your parents in their time of need you've done the opposite."
Meade was handed a community corrections order of 12 months, 160 hours of community service work and had his licence suspended for 9 months. He will then be eligible for an interlock licence for four years.
"This can't happen again, there will be no option other than full time jail," Magistrate Beattie said.
"I never want to see you again."
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628
